Photos from Atomic Junction gas explosion site

Seven people have been confirmed dead with over 100 others seriously injured in the aftermath of the gas explosion that caused panic and chaos at Atomic Junction on Saturday, October 7.

An investigation into the cause of the fire which was purportedly triggered by a leakage from a gas tanker which was discharging has begun.

Here are a few close up pictures of the damages that resulted from the blast, as well as the hundreds of Ghanaians that thronged the location to get a first-hand assessment for themselves whilst government officials visited the site.

Meanwhile, a section of discerning Ghanaians have lashed out at Kojo Yankson for misleading the public in what caused the Saturday, October 2017 gas explosion Atomic junction – an explosion which has since claimed seven lives.

The Multimedia journalist in a viral video on social media attributed the cause of the inferno to a Khebab seller.

