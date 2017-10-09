Papa Yankson gets State burial

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Catherine Afeku has revealed that the late legendary highlife musician, Benjamin Akono Kofi Yankson, known in music circles as Paapa Yankson will be given a befitting State burial as scheduled by both family and government on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

The late Paapa Yankson joined his eternal father on July 21, 2017 after a stupendous and last public performance on “Bottles and Bands” staged in November last year.

Speaking at Press Conference to inform the public of his funeral, Catherine Afeku mentioned that the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is an ardent lover of music and per the immeasurable contribution of Paapa Yankson, the President directed that he receives a state burial.

Till his death, he has to his credit over 15 albums: including hit songs like “Show Your Love”, “Okukuseku”, “Tena Men Kyen”.

The burial service takes place at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, October 21 from 6:00 am to 5: 00 pm.