A massive mushrooming fireball engulfed lit up the sky after the explosion at Atomic Junction



A massive gas explosion this weekend at Atomic Junction in Accra claimed seven lives, and left 132 others badly injured.

This was the eighth gas explosion since 2014.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, but the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is assuring Ghanaians government will do all within its power to make the incident the last of its kind.

Below is a report capturing the pandemonium most city dwellers went through by Citi News’ Caleb Kudah.

قالب وردپرس

Comments