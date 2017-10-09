Obuobia launches ‘Pause 4 Three Minutes’ show

Philanthropist and Politician, Obuobia Darko-Opoku <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507577429_174_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Philanthropist and Politician, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, has commenced an initiative aimed at motivating and inspiring the downhearted in society.

The show dubbed ‘Pause for Three Minutes’ is a motivational presentation that encourages, motivates and helps her audience get the best out of every given situation.

It comes out Mondays and Thursdays on her YouTube channel.

Obuobia who couldn’t hide her excitement after a series of publicity of ‘Pause 4 Three Minutes’ wrote on Facebook:

“Today is finally here, and I am happy to bring you the first edition of ‘Pause for Three Minutes’, a motivational presentation that will encourage, motivate and help you get the best out of every given situation.”

