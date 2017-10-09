Nana Yaa releases video for ‘Don’t Leave Me Alone ft. MzVee

Music of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: enews.com

Nana Yaa

Beloved Ghanaian chanteuse Nana Yaa has released the accompanying video to her recent collaboration with Lynx dancehall queen MzVee.

Produced by Kuami Eugene, the masterful highlife joint (titled “Don’t Leave Me Alone”), and “speaks for lovers in relationships”.

The song was released under Oneplay Media, with the accompanying video directed by Hafiz Salifu Abdul of DC Films.

The single is reportedly one of a number of offerings off her debut EP to be released soon.

Watch below: