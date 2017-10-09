MUSIGA is powerless – Bulldog

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, a.k.a. Bulldog, has described the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) as toothless and powerless in a recent interview.

Bulldog who is well known for his outspoken nature, further described MUSIGA as only a welfare organization and not one that is championing the course musicians in the country.

The former manager of Shatta Wale based is assertion and argument on the fact that, MUSIGA as an organization has mandate, which makes it a powerless institution.

Bulldog who is not done with MUSIGA yet, also said, that institution is just a ceremonial union as it is only representing the artistes as a form of welfare union.

He said; “As it now, MUSIGA is powerless and has no mandate. It is only a welfare union. It has no legal backing and cannot cause any arrest.”

Bulldog made the above assertions on Accra-based Atinka TV’s Entertainment City show.