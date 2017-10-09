Minister’s daughter Margaret Dery crowned Miss Ghana 2017

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

The 2017 Miss Ghana pageantry came to a successful end in the wee hours of Sunday, with Upper West’s Margaret Mwintuur Dery emerging as the ultimate winner.

After weeks of intense training, evictions, and preparation towards the event, the grand finale finally came off at the Banquet Hall, State House in Accra on Saturday, October 7, 2017.

Ten beautiful and intelligent ladies from all ten regions of Ghana battled it out on the night for the right to named this year’s Miss Ghana winner.

However, after various displays from each contestant it was Margaret Mwintuur Dery, from the Upper West Region who walked home with the crown, following her flawless performances.

Margaret Dery – who is currently an undergrad at the University of Development Studies – wooed the audience and judges with her eloquence and knowledge about cultural matters, and proved to be on top of issues.

She subsequently walked away with many hampers and laurels from sponsors for her feat.

The 1st runner-up spot was taken by Priscilla Nana Akua Gameli of the Eastern Region, while Marigold Frimpong of the Ashanti Region emerged 2nd runner-up.

The event was also climaxed by performances from singer Sherifa Gunu, as well as some soothing sounds from the ever impressive Steve Bedi on the saxophone.

Margaret Dery succeeds 2016 winner Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi as the latest winner of the Miss Ghana pageantry.