Michael Ampadu scores Goal of Season contender

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

2017-10-09

Liberty Professionals defender Michael Ampadu scored a goal-of-season contender in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The right back collected a pass from the centre line, wriggled past a defender before unleashing a thunderbolt into the roof.

Ampadu’s terrific strike gave Liberty a 2-0 lead after Bernard Arthur scored had opened the scoring under one minute.

Arthur converted a penalty in the second half to make it 3-0 before Stephen Sarfo reduced the deficit with two goals.

Frederick Ansah restored Liberty’s two-goal lead with the fourth.

