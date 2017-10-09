Match Report: WAFA SC 3-0 Wa All Stars

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-09

WAFA players celebrating <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507525228_397_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

WAFA SC showed no signs of giving up on the Ghana Premier League title as they produced a stirred up second half performance to beat defending champions Wa All Stars 3-0 at home on Sunday.

The visitors proved solid at the back and managed to hold the Academy Boys to a goalless scoreline in the first half.

But three minutes after the break, they capitulated as WAFA shot into the lead courtesy a Musah Nuhu.

The centre back rose above his markers to head in a corner kick.

This was followed by two goals in one minute from Coulibaly Mohammed and Prince Jude Ampem in the 53rd and 54th minutes respectively.

WAFA second on the table; four points behind leaders Aduana Stars.