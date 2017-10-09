Match Report: Liberty Professionals 4-2 Berekum Chelsea

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017



Liberty Professionals took a giant step in escaping the drop from the Ghana Premier League with a well deserved 4-2 victory over Berekum Chelsea in Week 28 at the Karl Reinhorf Park.

Liberty were aware of the dire danger they have found themselves in as the relegation fight hots up ahead of this fixture.

The Scientific Soccer lads had the better of the exchanges as they showed intent right from the blast of referee O. B Amankwaa’s whistle.

Bernard Arthur, who handed the team a life line in midweek when he scored the winning goal against Medeama, was at it again as he opened the scoring by beating goalkeeper Ahenkorah from an acute angle in the 2nd minute.

Liberty dominated Chelsea and deservedly doubled their advantage through Michael Ampadu’s 20 yard strike.

Ernest Papa Arko close range goal in the 45th minute looked to have extended Liberty lead but the goal was contentiously ruled out for offside.

The Scientific Soccer lads continued from where they left off in the first stanza with a 64th goal from Bernard Arthur.

Danger man Stephen Sarfo put the home supporters in despair with a quick brace in the 66th and 73rd minute respectively.

But substitute midfielder Frederick Ansah’s 88th minute goal put the match beyond the rejuvenated Blues.

The win move Liberty to 11th position with 38 points win two games to end the campaign.