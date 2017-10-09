Match Report: Hearts of Oak 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Hearts of Oak cemented a top four place as they defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in Week 28 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Phobians ambitions of lifting their first league trophy in ten years was effectively extinguished when they succumbed to a 2-1 loss at Wa All Stars in midweek.

But finishing the campaign in the top four was well within their reach, and indeed they grabbed it in a scintillating fashion by beating Dwarfs handsomely.

Black Stars B ace, Winful Cobbinah wasted no time in putting the Phobians ahead in the 18th with a nice low strike.

Hearts’ lead was doubled in the 29th minute when defender Joshua Otoo unleashed a fierce strike before Joseph Esso reduced the deficit in the 45th minute.

Dwarfs went in search of an early equalizer as they attacked the Phobians from all cylinders but grit defending from Inusah Musah curtailed their threats.

Both sides could not add up to their first half goals as the match ended in 2-1 victory for the Phobians.

Following the win, Hearts open up a seven points gap from sworn rivals Asante Kotoko, who lost 1-0 at Bechem United with two games to play.