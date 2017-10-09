Match Report: Bolga All Stars 1-4 Aduana

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Aduana Stars edged closer to winning the Ghana Premier League trophy with an impressive 4-1 thumping against Bolga All Stars in Match day 28 at the Tamale Utrecht Park.

The Fire Boys predictably put the already relegated hosts under huge pressure in the early proceedings of the match but surprisingly fell behind to a Razak Abdallah’s 10th minute beautiful strike.

The visitors wasted no time in restoring parity through Nathaniel Asamoah just after restarting play.

It was Aduana Stars from thereon as Sam Adams put his side in the lead for the first time in the game from the spot kick two minutes later.

Two quick goals from Derrick Sasraku in the 25 and 44 minute respectively put the game beyond the hosts.

Aduana started the second half as they did in the initial stages of proceedings but could not add up to the four goals they scored in the first as the match finished 4-1 in their favour.

Aduana maintain their top spot position with 54 points, four above second place side WAFA with two games to go.