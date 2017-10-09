Match Report: Bechem United 1-0 Asante Kotoko

Bechem United recorded a stunning 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507530626_854_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Bechem United recorded a stunning 1-0 victory over Asante Kotoko at the Nana Gyeabour park on Sunday thanks to a late strike by Saddick Hafiz.

Hafiz scored on the 90th minute to secure full spoils for the Hunters with the game heading to a pulsating stalemate.

Despite making as many as five changes to the team that drew 1-1 with Ashgold, Steve Pollack’s charges fluffed their lines and but remained unchanged on the log. Kotoko are still fourth but must improve or in their last two games to avoid slipping out of the top four.

For Bechem, the win puts some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone. They have 38 points, four above the drop zone with two matches remaining.

