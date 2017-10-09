Match Report: AshanatiGold 2-0 Tema Youth

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-09

AshantiGold <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507528821_569_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

AshantiGold were 2-0 victors on Sunday at the Len Clay stadium when they beat Tema Youth FC to move up to 10th on the table as the relegation fight continues.

The Miners piled pressure on the visitors from the blast of the whistle with two opportunities wasted.

They came very close to open the scoring in the 11th minute but Hans Kwofie’s effort from long hit the woodwork.

Tema Youth FC goalkeeper Eric Adjetey saved a one-on-one situation with Shafiu Mumuni on the 23rd minute.

Three minutes later, Adjetey made another spectacular save to deny Ashanti Gold SC the opener.

In the 31st minute, Hans Kwofie broke the deadlock after slotting home a pass from Shafiu Mumuni.

Shafiu Mumuni doubled the lead for the home side with a harder from Appiah McCarthy’s free-kick in the 52nd minute.

Tema Youth FC pushed for at least a consolation but all attempts proved futile.

Ashanti Gold SC are currently lying 10th on the league table after the victory whereas Tema Youth FC drop into the relegation zone.