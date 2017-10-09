Mahama deserves a second chance in 2020 – NDC man

Eastern Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bismark Tawiah Boateng has stated that former President John Dramani Mahama deserves to run for Presidency on the ticket of the NDC party in 2020.

According to Mr Tawiah he could not fathom why ex-president John Mahama would carry all the blame for NDC whiles various parliamentary candidates and executives are spared.

He added that, as a political party it is a collective mandate that will push the party to win power hence the need for the NDC party to be quick in their recovery in order to wrestle power from the opposition NPP.

“I wonder why people push all the blame on John Mahama. Why then would fingers be pointed at him whiles the same people in the NDC party voted him as a presidential candidate? If Professor Mills fought three times to win power why can’t John Mahama be the person to come back and win the power from NPP…?” he queried.

The Eastern Regional Chairman further noted that lots of parliamentary seats were won by the NPP against the NDC in the 2016 polls because some of the NDC MPs failed to retain their seats; an unfortunate event he believes wasn’t caused by ex-President Mahama.

“I don’t believe in him leading us to defeat. In Brong Ahafo NPP had 13 seats earlier, now NDC has 9 and NPP has 16. Is it John Mahama who selected the parliamentary candidates? Looking at his history, he was not selfish he wanted the good of the nation yet he wasn’t allowed a second term. He [Mahama} should be given the second term…” he maintained.

“We have to put things right. If your wife loses her child, it doesn’t mean you should divorce her. John Mahama will eventually come back…” he predicted on Okay FM.