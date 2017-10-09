M.anifest shares first-hand Atomic Junction Gas explosion experience

Rapper M.anifest experienced first hand the Atomic Junction gas explosion as a resident of Madina.

He shared his experiences on Micro blogging site, Twitter on Saturday when the ball of fire went up, writing he had to leave the house.

Seven people have been reported dead so far, and over one hundred hospitalized.

Read his tweets below.

A joint investigative team made up of security personnel and experts and fire disaster management has commenced investigations into Saturday, October 7, 2017, gas explosion that rocked a gas filling station at Atomic Junction near Madina.

The team, according to a statement signed by the Minister for Information, Mustapha Hamid and released in Accra, to Sunday, said the exercise is to help establish the cause of the explosion.

“This shall be followed with firm action to forestall future similar treatment,” the statement in part read.

The massive gas explosion at Atomic Junction last night left in its wake several properties worth thousands of cedis destroyed. The disaster did not also spare some human lives.

According to the Information Ministry, as at 11:30 a.m. Sunday Morning, “at least seven (7) persons had been confirmed dead and one hundred and thirty-two (132) injured out of which sixty-four (64) have been discharged and sixty-eight (68) still receiving treatment.”

A large number of vehicles that were parked at the accident scene also got burnt beyond repair.

Following the explosion, traders who sell their wares at the environs of the accident scene fled for their dear lives, leaving behind some of their wares which were also consumed by the fire.

Some have returned to the area to count their loss and see what they can salvage.

Spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), Billy Anaglate, has since told the public that the cause of the inferno is yet to be established.

However, reports said the fire disaster was caused by the explosion of a gas station around the Atomic Junction that saw two filling stations in the enclave engulfed in flames.