LIVE UPDATES: Ghana 0-1 USA (U-17 World Cup)

Ghana seeking early qualification against USA today <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507557782_520_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana will renew their football rivalry with the United States of America today, only this time it is at the U-17 level where the Black Starlets of Ghana lock horns with their USA counterparts in the second Group A game at the ongoing 2017 FIFA U-17 being staged in India.

Both sides began their campaigns on a winning note, as the Yanks defeated India 3-0 whilst Ghana also pipped Colombia 1-0, and victory for either side in this game could propel them into the round of 16 of the competition.

A draw for both of them, would still put them in pole position to qualify to the knock-out stage as two top teams from each group with four of the third best-placed teams overall will make it to the next round.

This will be the third meeting between these two nations in a U-17 World Cup, with the Black Starlets winning the previous two encounters at Ecuador 1995 and New Zealand 1999.

Ghana who have won the competition twice in 1991 and 1995 will be looking to end their 22-year trophy drought having missed out on the competition for the past decade.

قالب وردپرس

Comments