Lilwin pops up at Wayoosi mother’s funeral

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

2017-10-09

Lilwin with Brother Sammy and others

Kumawood superstar Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin after failing to honour the invitation of his colleague, Wayoosi several times popped up at the latter’s mum’s funeral which happened in Kumasi on Saturday, October 7.

The diminutive actor on Celerity Ride With Zionfelix show complained bitterly about LilWin’s attitude of constantly not attending all events he has invited him for.

Wayoosi bemoaned that his colleague failed to invite him when he lost his father but attended the funeral of LilWin‘s dad even though he was not asked to be present because he thought it might have escaped him.

The actor known privately as Joseph Nana Osei Kofi continued that not long after LilWin’s father’ death, he, Wayoosi also lost his dad and made a formal request to LilWin but he was nowhere to be found on the burial day.

Wayoosi who was not happy about LilWin’s failure to attend his late father’s funeral added that the actor cum musician repeated same act when he invited him for his grandmother’s funeral.

To him, “it was clear that his (LilWin) actions were intentional so I had to advise myself”.

LilWin after disappointing his colleague on different occasions made his presence felt at the final funeral rites of Wayoosi’s mum, Helena Fremah which happened at the Anomangye Park in Kumasi.

Zionfelix.net is reliably informed that Madam Fremah crossed the Styx on Friday, September 1 dawn after a short illness.

Celebrities who were also at the funeral on October 7 aside LilWin included Bro Sammy, Matilda Asare, Asare Bediako and many others.