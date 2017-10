The video for the song produced by Kuvie lasts for 3:16 minutes



RF Entertainment label frontman and owner, Kontihene has finally released the official music video for his track “Sakoaba” featuring BBnZ Live label act, Shaker.

Directed by Yaw Skyface, the video captures some beautiful choreography from an all-girl dance group.

“Sakoaba” music video also captures some party scenes.

The video for the song produced by Kuvie lasts for 3:16 minutes.

Enjoy the full video below.

قالب وردپرس

Comments