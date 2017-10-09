Kevin-Prince Boateng misses out on FIFA PUSKAS award final list

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

2017-10-09

Kevin-Prince Boateng <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507575627_799_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng missed out in FIFA’s PUSKAS award final list.

The Eintracht Frankfurt man was not included in the final three named to compete for the goal of the year.

Boateng’s superb volley against Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga last season was nominated for the top award.

The Ghanaian international will have to wait a bit longer to get a hand on a FIFA award.

Venezuelan female star Deyna Castellanos together with South African goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke as well as Arsenal and French international Olivier Giroud are in contention for the 2017 FIFA PUSKAS award.