I’m happy with my performance at FK Senica – Hans Nunoo Sarpei

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-10-09

Hans Nunoo Sarpei <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507584615_612_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian midfielder, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, says he is happy with his performance at his new side FK Senica.

The 19 year-old box to box midfielder joined the Slovakian top-flight side FK Senica on loan from German outfit Vfb Stuttgart this season.

Since arriving at the Slovakian side, the former Liberty Professionals middleman has started in six Premier League games.

“My performance has been good, it has really improved since joining FK Senica from Stuttgart,” Sarpei told Ghanacrusader.com.

“It is all about playing well and keeping fit and also getting ready for any given opportunity that comes my way.”

“My performance has been good even though things are not going well for the club but my performance is very good.”

Sarpei’s side are rooted bottom in the Slovakian top-flight after 11 games.

Listen to Sarpei’s interview below