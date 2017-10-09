I’ll change my big stomach if I get the chance – Amanda Jissih

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-10-09

Amanda Jissih <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507516226_471_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Top Television and Radio Personality, Amanda Jissih, has retorted in recent interview that she would change her ‘Big Tummy’ if she had the opportunity to change anything on her body.

Speaking to Stacy on the ‘Restoration With Stacy’ (RWS) Television show, Amanda Jissih said she loves her plus-size body.

However, she said she will gladly change her big stomach when the host of the show, Stacy asked if there is anything she like to change on her body.

“I will change my big stomach,” she sharply replied.

Amanda Jissih advised all plus-size women to be mindful of their outfits before wearing them so they attract insults from people.

She also advised them to love and be proud of the body sizes.