I will never witch-hunt Sedina Tamakloe – MASLOC Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has denied witch-hunting his predecessor, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu.

According to Stephen Amoah, he is only ensuring due diligence in their operations to ensure no funds are squandered.

His comment comes after Mrs. Attionu accused him of tarnishing her tenure at MASLOC after it emerged that the cost of vehicles meant for the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has been inflated.

The cars which were being sold for $9,000 in the showrooms of MAC Auto & Spare Parts, had been purchased at a cost of about $16, 000 per vehicle from the same company resulting in a reported loss of about $2 million.

Based on this backdrop, the former MASLOC CEO, Sedina Tamakloe Attionu has been indicted for causing financial loss to the state.

In defense, the claims against her were evidence of an agenda from the current MASLOC management to divert from its failings.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Steve Amoah expressed shock at the conduct of his predecessor.

He explained that, all he sought to do is to sell out the car at an appropriate price than leave it to rot.

The MASLOC CEO could not fathom why Mrs. Sedina Tamakloe Attionu is accusing him of with-hunt when he is only ensuring due diligence.

“I will never witch-hunt Sedina Tamakloe; why would I do that to my fellow Ghanaian. All I’m doing is to save Ghana money” he stressed.

Instead of fight in the media, Steve Amoah appealed to the former MASLOC CEO to comply with the law enforcement agency.