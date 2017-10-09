I used to write songs for Celine Dion – Stephanie Benson

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

Stephanie Benson has said that she used to write songs for Canadian singer and businesswoman Celine Dion.

Speaking on the Delay show, the UK based Ghanaian singer said she used to write songs for Celine Dion hence through that, she got the chance to be with the singer in a studio.

The Ghanaian international singer further explained she cannot remember the particular album her song featured on but she emphatically said she wrote the song with four other songwriters.

“I don’t remember the album title but there must be about three or four songs on it that I co-wrote, but there were about four different people on that song” she said.

Stephanie Benson said some of the songs she wrote for the Canadian star includes “I did it”.

She also said she wrote for Rob Davis.

Stephanie Benson has a new single out “one more” which featured Samini and it is receiving massive airplay