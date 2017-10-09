I resisted siting of Sel Fuel Station behind UPSA – Alabi

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi, has said he fought against the siting of the Sel Fuel Station which is located behind the university.

According to him, although he took the necessary steps to prevent the owners from siting the fuel station, the relevant agencies, including the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Fire Service, and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), failed to act.

His comments come on the heels of students of UPSA who demonstrated against the fuel station, demanding that it be relocated immediately following Saturday’s gas explosion at Atomic Junction in Madina that killed seven people and injured 132 others.

The students said in a statement issued on Sunday, ahead of Monday’s demonstration, that: “Due to the high number of casualties recorded by some students of UPSA, the executive council of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) is declaring the demonstration to bring attention to the matter.

“We, therefore, call on all student leaders, student unions (NUGS, GUPS, USAG, etc) and all media houses to come on board to support the SRC as we embark on a demonstration demanding the immediate closure of the Sel Filling Station situated just behind the university.”

The students were clad in black and chanting: “Sel Filling Station must be closed down.”

In a statement Prof Alabi said: “After several interventions by the management of the university had failed, the management directed the university’s solicitors to act on their behalf and bring their concerns about the siting of the filling station to the relevant authorities: (National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), as well as owners of the Sel Filling Station, also to no avail.

“I am aware that following from where I left off, management of the university met with the relevant authorities, also to no avail.”