I rap better than Cardi B – Feli Nuna

The “Gelaway” crooner is back in the country after her performance in Asia and her first stop for interview was with Akosua hanson on Y-Lounge.

The singer expressed gratitude for the love and support she got in Asia and promised fans to watchout for more music and features she’s currently working on. She told fans to anticipate a feature with EL, Adina thembi and many other surprise acts.

Feli Nuna after dropping a hot rap freestyle to foreshadow what to anticipate on a hiphop song she has with flowking Stone and Edem which is actually due release soon said with full conviction that her rap game is better than Cardi B even though she likes to twerk to her “Bodak Yellow” single.

The Tertiary Award Nominee for best tertiary Role Model, Feli Nuna, also expressed excitement about her high school tour which kicks off soon to campaign for the importance of education.

