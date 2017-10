Personalities including Sarkodie, Efya, Eazzy, Edem, E.L and others have reacted to the incident



A gas station located close to the GOIL fuel station at Atomic Junction, exploded before the fuel station later caught up in flames.

Hours after the incident, Ghanaian personalities took to the various social media platforms to show their concern.

Personalities including Sarkodie, Efya, Eazzy, Edem, E.L and others have reacted to the incident.

قالب وردپرس

Comments