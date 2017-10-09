GPL Week 28 Round-up | Soccer News 2017-10-09

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-09

Aduana Stars edged closer to the 2017 Ghana Premier League title after a thumping 4-1 win over relegated Bolga All Stars in their week 28 clash.

Great Olympics put up a blistering performance to pip Elmina Sharks 1-0 at their backyard while Liberty Professional, predictably, beat Chelsea 4-2 in Dansoman.

Below are the scorelines, scores and league table:

WAFA 3-0 Wa All Stars

-Musah Nuhu

-Mohammed Coulibaly

-Prince Obeng

AshantiGold 2-0 Tema Youth

-Hans Kwoffie

-Shafiu Mumuni

Elmina Sharks 0-1 Olympics

-Daniel Appiah

Bolga All Stars 1-4 Aduana

-Razak Abdallah

-Nathaniel Asamoah

-Sam Adams-Pen

-Derrick Sasraku 2

Liberty Professionals 4-2 Berekum Chelsea

-Bernard Arthur-2, Stephen Sarfo-2

-Michael Ampadu

-Frederick Ansah

Hearts of Oak 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs

-Winful Cobbina , Joseph Esso

-Joshua Otoo

Inter Allies 2-0 Medeama SC

-Wahab Akwei-Pen

-Hasmin Musah

Bechem United 1-0 Asante Kotoko

-Saddick Aboubakar

Below is the league table: