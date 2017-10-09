GPL Week 28 Round-up | Soccer News 2017-10-09

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017
Source: GHANAsoccernet.com
2017-10-09
Aduana Stars edged closer to the 2017 Ghana Premier League title after a thumping 4-1 win over relegated Bolga All Stars in their week 28 clash.
Great Olympics put up a blistering performance to pip Elmina Sharks 1-0 at their backyard while Liberty Professional, predictably, beat Chelsea 4-2 in Dansoman.
Below are the scorelines, scores and league table:
WAFA 3-0 Wa All Stars
-Musah Nuhu
-Mohammed Coulibaly
-Prince Obeng
AshantiGold 2-0 Tema Youth
-Hans Kwoffie
-Shafiu Mumuni
Elmina Sharks 0-1 Olympics
-Daniel Appiah
Bolga All Stars 1-4 Aduana
-Razak Abdallah
-Nathaniel Asamoah
-Sam Adams-Pen
-Derrick Sasraku 2
Liberty Professionals 4-2 Berekum Chelsea
-Bernard Arthur-2, Stephen Sarfo-2
-Michael Ampadu
-Frederick Ansah
Hearts of Oak 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs
-Winful Cobbina , Joseph Esso
-Joshua Otoo
Inter Allies 2-0 Medeama SC
-Wahab Akwei-Pen
-Hasmin Musah
Bechem United 1-0 Asante Kotoko
-Saddick Aboubakar
Below is the league table: