Godwin Ablordey delighted with Kotoko’s display despite defeat

2017-10-09

Godwin Ablordey

Deputy coach of Asante Kotoko Godwin Ablordey is content with the performance of the team in their loss to Bechem United on Match Day 28 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors were humbled by Saddick Hafiz’s 90th minute penalty at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday.

But Ablordey has intimidated that the team played to the satisfaction of the technical bench despite failure to collect a point from the game.

“Everything went well for us, don’t mind the result. The boys gave their all but the ball refused to enter the net and such is football,” Ablordey told reporters.

“In football you either win, loss or draw and today we tasted defeat but the manner in which we did is encouraging.”

“I don’t want to comment on the referee because it has become a trend of late in terms of bad officiating. I will rather shift focus on our next game which is against Berekum Chelsea.”

Kotoko occupy 4th spot with 40 points, seven points adrift of arch rivals Hearts of Oak with two games to end the campaign.