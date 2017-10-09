Ghana didn’t get a dime from Saudi friendly – Sports Ministry

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Ghana will not receive any additional monetary incentive from tomorrow’s international friendly match against Saudi Arabia, the Sports Ministry have confirmed.

According to Dr. Emmanuel Owusu Ansah, technical advisor of the Sports Ministry, the host (Saudi Arabia) will only bare the cost of air transportation, internal transportation, accommodation and feeding at a cost of US$200,000.

Earlier reports had hinted the team will be given an amount of money for honoring the game.

However the Sports Ministry have revealed there won’t be any additional monetary enticement apart from the cost involved to cater for team Ghana’s air transportation, internal transportation, accommodation and feeding.

“We have given the FA the nod to honor the game, they is no additional monetary incentive apart from the fact that the Saudi Arabia who called for the match will be baring the cost of the team’s welfare,” he disclosed to Peace FM in an interview.

“You know most a times the Ministry had to bare the cost but this time around the host which is Saudi Arabia are taking care of that it is budgeted at US$200,000.

The Black Queens will also take on France in an international friendly



Dr. Owusu Ansah also revealed the FA apologized for not informing the Ministry on time concerning the Black Queens friendly match against France which also comes at no extra cost.

“This also applies to the Black Queens who will also take on France in a friendly, the host which is France will bare the cost of the welfare of the Black Queens same as what Saudi will do for the Black Stars, “ he added.

“But the FA apologized for not informing the Ministry on time concerning the friendly against France, with all this we have given the team approval for honor the match because it will be important as part of the team’s preparation for the Women’s Cup of Nations which will be staged here in Ghana.”

The Black Stars are already in Saudi Arabia to honor the match tomorrow. The Black Queens on the other hand are expected to depart for France next week.

A press statement released on Monday by the Sports Ministry reads:

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has given approval to the Ghana Football Association to honour two (2) international friendly matches.

The matches are:

Ghana Black Stars vrs Saudi Arabia on 10th October, 2017 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia



Ghana Black Queens vrs France Female national team on 23rd October 2017 in Paris, France.



The Ministry gave the approval based on the facts that the coach is in the progress of building a formidable national team for the future and he needs to give the new players a lot of playing time to evaluate their performances. It is therefore necessary to play many international friendly matches especially when it comes at no cost to Ghana.

With regard to the Black Queens, they have qualified to play in the AFCON Women’s Cup of Nations to be hosted by Ghana in 2018. As a host nation, the Black Queens will not participate in the qualifiers for the tournament. Therefore the only way to allow the coach to select a national team and keep them in shape is through national and international friendly matches. The France international match is also coming at no extra cost to the state.

The host nations for the friendly matches are providing air transportation to their countries and provide internal transportation, accommodation and feeding for the Ghanaian contingent.

The host nations financial commitment to Black Stars and the Black Queens are Two Hundred Thousand Dollars ($200,00) and Forty Thousand Euros (€40,000) respectively.