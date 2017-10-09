Gas explosion: We are not ruling out khebab seller’s theory – Police

General News of Monday, 9 October 2017

We cannot rule out the theory of the khebab seller being the cause of last Saturday’s fire, and the subsequent explosion at the Atomic junction, the police has said.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Efia Tenge, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have finished collecting samples of remnants from the scene of the incident and are not ruling out the angle of the khebab seller.

The elusive khebab seller had earlier been accused by the manager of the burnt gas station, Mr George Owusu following eyewitness account that he ignited the spark that resulted in the deadly explosion.

Responding to a question on how the explosion started, Mr Owusu said “the time I came in, one of them told me that it was the khebab guy who caused the fire”.

However, he added, “up till now, I have not seen the khebab guy’, pointing out that “but I know there was somebody doing the khebab business around.”

That account, also touted by Joy FM’s Super Morning Show host, Kojo Yankson in a video that has gone viral on social media has been discredited by some other people, arguing that the khebaba man could not have put out his fire in the grill, place an aluminum cover over the grill, place stones on the cover, and then flee for dear life.

Others have said there are a lot of open fires at the area at night.

ASP Tenge said investigations would help unravel the cause of the fire.

She told Graphic Online reporter, Jasmine Arku that a meeting of all stakeholders has been scheduled at 1pm Monday.

She said the meeting would determine whether to re-open that section of the road to traffic.

ASP Tenge said a temporary police station has been set up at the scene for easy access for people to be make complaints on the incident.