Frank Acheampong withdraws from Ghana squad to face Saudi Arabia

China-based Frank Acheampong did not travel with the Black Stars to Jeddah to play Saudi Arabia in Tuesday’s friendly.

Acheampong asked for permission as he wants to report early to join his side Tianjin Teda who are facing relegation in the Chinese Super League.

The winger was handed a starting role and impressed hugely in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Uganda in Kampala in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Acheampong’s absence means Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah will have 20 players for the exhibition match.

