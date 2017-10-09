FIFA U17 World Cup: Abdul Yusif sustains serious Injury in USA defeat

Abdul Razak Yusif suffered a head injury in the team’s 1-0 defeat to USA on Monday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507568421_222_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana defender Abdul Razak Yusif suffered a head injury in the team’s 1-0 defeat to USA on Monday.

The center-back could not last the game after colliding in the air with USA captain Josh Sargent.

Ghana had to end the game with 10-man having exhausted all their substitution as the played could return to the field.

The Koforidua Youth defender was rushed to the hospital to receive further treatment.

Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin could head into his final group match against India with one of his key defenders.

John Otu could replace injured in the final group match should he fail to recover on time.

