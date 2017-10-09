FIFA U17 WC: Mali crush Turkey to get first win

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

African champions Mali bounced back after their opening-day defeat to thrash Turkey 3-0 in Group B of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup at the D Y Patil Stadium on Monday.

Having lost 3-2 to Paraguay in the first game, last edition’s runners-up Mali found the lead through Djemoussa Traore in the 38th minute, getting at the end of Hadji Drame’s through ball to slot it past the keeper into the bottom right corner. They made it 2-0 when their misfiring forward Lassana N’Diaye found the target in the 68th minute before defender Fode Konate rounded off the tally in the 86th minute by sidestepping two defenders.

The Africans constantly switched the ball around and outclassed their opponents in a match played under persistent drizzle.

Mali’s final group game will be against New Zealand on Thursday, while Turkey will face Paraguay, who beat Mali 3-2 in their opening game.

For the first goal, Traore ran forward without being challenged off a long diagonal pass by Abdoulaye Diaby and his left-footed angular shot beat Turkey goalkeeper Berke Ozer to find the far corner of the net.

N’Diaye got onto the scoresheet early in the second half, when he booted in a rebound that came off the left post from an attempt by Diaby in the 70th minute.

Heavy rains started to drench the ground soon after the second goal and Mali could have taken a 3-0 lead but for the woodwork spoiling an on-the-run left-footed attempt by substitute Mamadou Traore in the 77th minute.

Nine minutes later, Konate beat two defenders and his shot hit the underside of the bar before going in.