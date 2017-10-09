FIFA U-17 World Cup: USA beats Ghana to top Group A

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

USA continued their perfect start to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Under-17 World Cup when they defeated the Black Starlets of Ghana by a lone goal in the second Group A game on Monday afternoon.

A late winner by substitute Ayo Akinola in the 75 minute was enough to put USA on top of the group with six points from two games.

Black Starlets started well in the contest at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium but missed a lot of chances in the game.

The Stars and Stripes made sure the Starlets paid for their missed chances as they got back into the game.

Akinola slotted a good finish from close range past Ghana’s goalie Danlad Ibrahim to make sure Ghana regretted their missed chances in the game.

Ghana ended the match with 10 men as defender Abdul Yussif injury after a deadly head collision with a USA attacker, Josh Sargent.

The results means Ghana will occupy the second position in the group with three points as host India and Colombia plays later in the day.