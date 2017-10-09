Fabin laments wasteful Black Starlets after USA loss

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-09

Paa Kwesi Fabin has rued Ghana’s lack of cutting edge after seeing his side slip to a 1-0 defeat against the United States of America in the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Ayo Akinola's second half strike was enough to hand the Yanks victory, even though the Black Starlets were arguably the better side and created a number of chances.

Starlets were unable to finish any of those opportunities, and that left Fabin very frustrated.

“We played well today and had so many chances but we didn’t take them and we got punished,” Fabin lamented.

“In association football when you don’t take your chance this is what happens. I hope we can learn from this game. We’ll keep working on our goal scoring and hopefully against India we’ll be able to exhibit it on the field.”

Ghana will have to overcome host nation India in their last game of the group to have any chance of making it to the next stage of the competition.