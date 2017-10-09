Fabin laments Starlets profligacy in USA defeat

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-09

Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507566626_15_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Black Starlets coach Samuel Paa Kwesi Fabin has bemoaned his side’s wastefulness in the 1-0 defeat to USA in the ongoing U-17 FIFA World Cup in India.

Ghana, who were the bookies favourite for the clash against young Yanks, were outclassed and beaten by a Ayo Akinola’s 75th minute solo strike at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after the game, coach Fabin expressed his disappointment in the team’s failure to convert the nervous chances that came their way.

“We played well today and had so many chances but we didn’t take them and we got punished,” Fabin lamented.

“In association football when you don’t take your chance this is what happens. I hope we can learn from this game. We’ll keep working on our goal scoring and hopefully against India we’ll be able to exhibit it on the field.” Ghana will have to overcome host nation India in their last game of the group to have any chance of making it to the next stage of the competition.