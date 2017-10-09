Didier Drogba praises Mohamed Salah as Egypt qualify for World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Mohamed Salah sent the Egypt to the World stage for the first time since 1990 in Italy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507573826_890_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Mohamed Salah has made something of a rapid start to the season.

Following his £37.5m move to Liverpool from Roma during the summer, the Egyptian winger has struck six times in his first 11 games for the club, including twice in the Champions League.

He was also awarded the player of the week award in the same competition, having scored in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Sevilla at Anfield.

Salah has gone some way to silencing the doubters after he joined Liverpool, having struggled when he signed for Chelsea in 2014.

The winger made just 13 appearances before being shipped off to Fiorentina and Roma on loan, eventually signing for the latter in 2016.

However, Salah has become a national hero for his country, after scoring both goals in their 2-1 win against Congo to qualify for the World Cup.

It’s the first time Egypt have made the international tournament since 1990 in Italy.

Egypt needed a win against Congo to secure their spot in Russia next year, with anything less leaving the door open for Uganda to close the gap at the top.

Salah opened the scoring just after the hour-mark, but they were pegged back by an 87th-minute equaliser to Arnold Bouka-Moutou, which would’ve taken the race for qualification to the final game, and left the Egyptians needing a win away at Ghana.

However, Salah scored a penalty in injury time, sparking wild scenes both on the pitch and across the county.

His former Chelsea team-mate Didier Drogba took to Twitter to post a congratulatory message, saying how he was ‘proud’ of the winger.

Proud of my brother @22mosalah u became a real leader of a Nation ???????? reminds me of Côte d’Ivoire in 2006 ????????????????#thebeautifulgame #russia2018 https://t.co/ZAPEgdmBkw — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) October 8, 2017

Drogba played with Salah for six months when he returned to Chelsea in 2014 under Jose Mourinho.

Neither of them lasted much longer at Stamford Bridge though, with Drogba joining Montreal Impact in the summer of 2015, after scoring four goals in 28 Premier League games.

Whether he is remembered fondly at Chelsea or not, Mohamed Salah will without doubt never be forgotten in Egypt after this performance.