Daniel Amartey makes a strong case for Black Stars captaincy

Leicester City defender Daniel Amarety has made a strong case to be handed the Black Stars captaincy after leading impressively against Uganda in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 23-year-old was given the nod by coach Kwesi Appiah in the absence of Asamoah Gyan and his deputy Andre Ayew.

The call was some sort of surprise given he has only played just 6 competitive games for Ghana totalling 514 minutes in those games.

However, his leadership qualities were crystal clear in the game in Kampala and his contribution at the back allowed the teamto build on and put up a strong performance.

There has been a dated perhaps out-moded rule that the longest-serving member of the Black Stars gets the armband but there few growing heads in the camp that believe that Amartey is the kind of leader that will bring calm and togetherness in camp.

He is likely to be handed the armband again in the friendly encounter against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday night to continue from where he left from.

