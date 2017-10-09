DaGaow asks A Plus to come out clear on campaign

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-09

Musician, DaGaow <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507579226_78_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian afro-pop and hip-hop artist, DaGaow has called on A Plus, a hip-life artist to come out clear on his recent anti corruption campaign.

According to DaGaow, A Plus’ recent attacks on political parties coupled with the alleged contract with the Bulk Oil Storage and Transport (BOST) Company did not match up with what he has been preaching in his music.

DaGaow in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra described controversial hip-life artist, A Plus as disappointing, following the recent controversies A Plus has been involved in, including his alleged contract with the BOST Company.

“I used to look up to A Plus, not because he was controversial but because he was an artist who proved to Ghanaians that musicians are not just entertainers but they can equally play a watchdog role and expose corruption and other social vices, however, current revelations, if they are true are very disappointing,” he said.

DaGaow alleged that: “A Plus’ consistent attacks on political parties and political figures could have been for his own self-interest and not for the masses, as he led Ghanaians to believe. I think he should come out clearly, because I am his number one fan and he needs to prove to us Ghanaians that all the allegations are not true”.

The artist maintains that he and his colleagues in the showbiz industry are like preachers and are therefore expected to lead by example.

DaGaow, whose new single titled “Boys Aye Hye,” supported by a music video shot by one of Ghana’s famous music video Director’s, Snares is currently trending.

The title of DaGaow’s new afro-pop single, “Boys Aye Hye,” literally means “Boys are hot” and infers that boys are really focused. In the song, Dagaow seeks to inspire the youth to be focused in life and work hard towards achieving their dreams.

Unlike most motivational songs that are usually low tempo, “Boys Aye Hye” is a fast danceable tune for all occasions. One can describe this song as a blend of information and entertainment.