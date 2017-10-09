Creative Art industry systems and structures aren’t working – Bulldog

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-10-09

Artistes Development Manager, Bulldog, has emphatically said on Atinka TV’s Entertainment City show that, the systems and structures in the Creative Art Industry are not working.

According to outspoken Bulldog, all the systems together with their corresponding structures are malfunctioning and that is affecting the industry in a great manner.

He cited MUSIGGA and GHAMRO as systems that are not working.

He said; “As we talk now, all the systems and structures laid down for the Creative Arts Industry are not working. I can’t even mention one that is working. MUSIGA and GHAMRO are not working.”