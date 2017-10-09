Capital doesn’t determine success of a business – Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani

Business News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Entrepreneur and Council of State member, Dr. Nii Kotei Dzani has admonished entrepreneurs to champion and project integrity in their workplaces.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Forty under 40 Awards where he picked up the Ultimate Achiever of the Year award, the Groupe Ideal CEO indicated that capital did not really matter in sustaining businesses.

“… No matter how much capital you have, there are certain basic principles in business that if you lack it your business will die in no time. The first thing is that you need integrity, you need to be honest with the people that you work with and you need to be disciplined… Dr. Kotei Dzani stressed.

He also noted that it was important to be pious and have the fear of God in order to mold ones virtues.

“…there are a lot of virtues that come with entrepreneurship that the young of today they lack and they think that when they have a lot of money that’s when they’ll flourish, I’m sorry!” he bemoaned.

Nii Kotei Dzani is an entrepreneur and businessman with extensive business experience as an Economist and Business Owner.

He is also a member of the Council of State, representing the Greater Accra region.

There were a total of 40 awards given out at the ceremony which was held at the weekend.

Other award winners are the CEO of Appolonia City, Bright Owusu-Amofah for the Real Estate and Development category while the General Manager of Touchpoint Magna Carta was adjudged the most outstanding personality in Event Management and Planning.