Black Stars were robbed at Uganda – Minister

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has backed the decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to file an appeal against the outcome of its world cup qualifier against Uganda at the weekend.

He disclosed that the Black Stars of Ghana were robbed in the game by the referee endorsing their decision to turn to the world governing body, FIFA for redress.

According to him, FIFA must investigate the circumstances under which Ghana was robbed of a deserved victory in its World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday October 7 and apply sanctions duly.

“I was at the Mandela National Stadium in Uganda and I watched the match. For good reason I have not commented about what clearly is a huge embarrassment to African football. To answer directly to your several queries, I state as follows; the Ghana FA has our fullest support to take any rightful steps to remedy the situation and to seek redress. In that regard we endorse the call for FIFA to investigate the circumstances under which Ghana was robbed of a deserved victory in its World Cup qualifier against Uganda on Saturday October 7 and apply sanctions duly. We also support the call for a rematch. The wrongs must be corrected. Ghana is a member of FIFA in good standing. Our rights must be guaranteed and FIFA must live by its “fair play” mantra. In our game against Congo in Ghana, similar occurrences happened”

