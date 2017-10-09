Black Stars hold first training in Jeddah ahead of Saudi Arabia friendly clash

Soccer News of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-10-09

Black Stars training <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507537821_143_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Black Stars held their first training in Jeddah on Sunday evening ahead of the Tuesday’s friendly clash with Saudi Arabia.

The Black Stars arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday evening after playing out a goalless draw in the penultimate match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Cranes of Uganda in Kampala on Saturday.

20 players took part in training under the watchful eye of coach Kwesi Appiah and his technical team as they fine-tune the squad ahead of the game on Tuesday.

The only notable absentee was winger Frank Acheampong, who was granted permission to join up his club in China.

Kick off time of the game is 5:00 GMT.