Bitter marriage: Talata and Yaa crash out of GMB2017

Entertainment of Monday, 9 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-09

It was a splendid show of deep knowledge about Ghanaian marriage setting, perfectly executed by eight elegant ladies in the country’s most watched television reality show – Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB2017).

But the real executioners were the judges and audiences who conspired to shovel sand into our bowl of gari, such a sad moment for the beautiful ladies in the TV3 GMB2017 Reality House.

All this happened on Week 8 of this year’s GMB after two consecutive safe weeks.

The eight contestants enacted marriage ceremonies from their regions through the ages to today’s pomp and pageantry.

All the girls gave a good account of themselves, but, wielding the unenviable power, judges Oscar and Auntie Linda, with the backing of the voting audiences, painfully dissolved the marriages of two contestants.

Unfortunately, the unforgiving eviction axe fell right on Talata and Yaa, the Upper East and Ashanti regional representatives.

They were divorced from the rest of the girls, marking the end of the road for them in the nerve-racking but entertaining and educative reality show.

They join Greater Accra and Upper West representatives already evicted from the 10-member contest.

Yaa staged a touching scenario of a perceived barren woman who endured humiliation, embarrassment and maltreatment in the hands of her in-laws. When pushed to the wall, she blew the cover to shame her critics.

It turns out that the husband was rather the cause of her barrenness. Talata did her best to demystify what many men fear when marriage is mentioned – high bride price.

She took time to educate audience about what the Frafras from her region take as dowries, deflating the argument of cows for marriage.

But as if beaten by the rain, audiences at TV3 Studio B kept mum in absolute silence when the judges uncomfortably settled on the two.

What an anti-climax to an electrifying event. Come on, it is a competition and someone gotta go home. Well, we are also told to bow out when the applause is loud.

Talata and Yaa should be proud they gave off their best and grew stronger and better as they exit the reality house. As usual, contestants won prizes in various categories.

For the most Disciplined, Adom from the Brong Ahafo region was the toast of the chaperon who decides who merit the award.

Best Custom of the day went to Serwaa, the Eastern regional representative.

Nana from the Western Region stole the show going back to the reality house with the Most Eloquent and Star Performer awards.

Each week of GMB2017 comes with exhilarating performances from the elegant ladies. Meet the six remaining contestants for another historic moment next week: Baaba-Central; Edem-Volta; Nana-Western; Zeinab-Northern; Adom-Brong Ahafo; and Serwaa Eastern region.