Akufo-Addo meets family of deceased Net2 TV cameraman

President Akufo-Addo with mother of the deceased <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507581217_685_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The family of the Net2 TV cameraman who lost his life covering the Atomic Junction gas explosion last Saturday has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House Monday.

The mother of Mohammed Ashalley used the opportunity to inform the President about the death of her son.

She was accompanied by some colleagues of the deceased.

In a sombre mood, President Akufo-Addo commiserated with the family on their loss.

Mohammed Ashalley allegedly lost his life after he fell from the Atomic Junction overpass while covering the gas explosion.

قالب وردپرس

Comments