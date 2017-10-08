You’re given only what you negotiate for in the movie industry – Majid Michel

Ghana’s film industry has come under consistent criticism from stakeholders and lovers of movies saying the industry is no more lucrative like it used to be.

But award winning and highest paid Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel has said it depends on how much value film makers put on themselves.

The light-skinned actor revealed to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM that not all actors are paid what they qualify for but rather what they negotiate with the producers.

According to him, he charges not less than 15, 000 dollars per movie, adding that the biggest amount he received to play a role in a movie was 35,000 dollars in Nigeria.

Asked if the Film industry now is lucrative, Majid disclosed that it depends on every individual.

“You’re never given what you deserve, you’re given what you negotiate and that is not only in the movie industry so depends on how you build yourself and how much value you put on yourself then you get what you want.”

Michel added that the movie industry has the potential of being lucrative, if the needed investment and support are shifted to the direction and benefit of the industry.