UK will support Ghana beyond aid agenda – Walker

The United Kingdom has resolved to support the government of Ghana’s agenda of moving the country beyond aid.

President Akufo-Addo has said that he is determined to move the country beyond aid. British High Commissioner to Ghana, Lain Walker stated that for this aim to be achieved , it is important for the two countries to strengthen bilateral trade.

He made this known when he called on the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye Friday in Parliament. Lain Walker assessed that bilateral between the two countries has fallen over the years. From 2012 to 2015 the trade fell about 30%, he remarked.

He however assured that his government will do its part to improve the trade relationship between the two countries. On his part, Professor Mike Oquaye said there should be a new paradigm in the economic relations between the two countries. According to him, this will ensure proper democratic development.

