The kiss, dance moves & more: Hitz FM’s MzGee & Joy FM’s Raymond’s all white wedding

Multimedia workers Gloria Akpene Nyark and Raymond Acquah became one at a simple but beautiful white wedding ceremony in Accra on Saturday, October.

Before the event which happened at the Accra Luxury Lounge, the two had done a traditional wedding a day before.

The couple had fun on their big day and Zionfelix.net was present so we give you a glimpse of what really happened on the day. We know for sure that Mr and Mrs Acquah will never in their lives forget this date, October 7 2017.

Celebrities Zionfelix.net saw at the wedding ceremony of the two were Kafui Danku, MzBeel, Choirmaster and wife, Beverly Afaglo, Israel Laryea, Nana Aba Anamoah, Okudzeto Ablakwa, Giovanni Caleb and many others.

All the best to the freshest Multimedia couple in town.

