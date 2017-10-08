Samuel Sarfo targets victory against Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Sunday, 8 October 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Liberty Professionals skipper Samuel Sarfo has urged his teammate to secure their Ghana Premier League status with victory over Berekum Chelsea today.

The Scientific Soccer Lads come up against the Blues, needing a convincing win to put daylight between themselves and the relegation bracket.

Liberty’s chances were boosted following their impressive 2-1 win over Medeama in Tarkwa. They occupy the 11th spot but will be back in drop zone if they lose as they are only just two points from safety.

Let's get the 3 points gents.